Fashion Promotion IG Story

Design details
This Instagram Story template is ideal for promoting fashion collections. It features a clean white background with dynamic red wave patterns, creating a modern and engaging look. The central image spotlights a stylish model, with bold overlay text that highlights a discount and a new collection. The white and red text stands out clearly against the image.
With Linearity Curve, you can easily customize this template by swapping out the image for one that features your brand's model and updating the text to reflect your specific promotional message. Adjust the colors to align with your brand’s style and modify design elements to make it uniquely yours. Using Linearity Move, animate the wave patterns and text to add smooth transitions and dynamic effects, enhancing the visual appeal.
Customizing and animating this template will help you create an eye-catching Instagram Story that effectively promotes your fashion collection. This sleek and professional design ensures your message is delivered with impact, helping you attract more attention and engagement for your brand.
Published on:
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Ad banners, Beauty
Style
Geometric, Abstract, Photographic, Gen-Z, White
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!