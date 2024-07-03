Fashion Selection Instagram Story Template

Design details
Our 'Select Your Style' Instagram Story template is crafted for fashion brands and stylists aiming to showcase their new collections with elegance and modernity. The design blends cool monochrome tones with a bold splash of color, encapsulating a portrait within a fluid, abstract shape. This stylistic choice creates a visual metaphor for personal transformation through fashion. It's a template that fashion curators, boutiques, and personal stylists can use to invite followers to explore and embrace new trends.
With Linearity Curve, fashion professionals can infuse this template with their brand's personality. You can incorporate your latest collection's photos, update the color story to reflect seasonal palettes, and refine the text to match your brand's voice. To captivate your audience further, employ Linearity Move to animate the abstract shape, symbolizing the evolution of style, or to create a smooth transition that reveals your collection piece by piece.
Utilizing this template, you'll craft an Instagram Story that does more than display apparel—it narrates the transformative power of fashion. It invites engagement and portrays your brand as a catalyst for personal expression. As followers swipe through your story, they'll not only see your style but feel the possibility of what your brand can bring to their lives.
Published on:
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity