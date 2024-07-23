Funky Brand Promotion Instagram Story

This Instagram Story template is perfect for showcasing your brand with a fun, modern look. It features a bright neon green background with bold purple and pink accents, creating a lively and engaging design. The layout includes playful abstract shapes and a circular photo frame, making it ideal for highlighting a product or a personal image.

Using Linearity Curve, you can easily customize this template by replacing the placeholder image with your own. Just drag and drop your photo into the circular frame. Change the text to reflect your brand name or message by editing the text layers. Adjust the colors of the shapes and background to match your brand's identity.

With Linearity Move, you can add simple animations to bring this template to life. Add a smooth transition for the photo or make the text pop with dynamic effects. These enhancements will make your Instagram Story more interactive and catch your audience's eye.