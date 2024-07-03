Furniture Collection Instagram Stories Template

Design details
This Instagram Story template presents a tasteful display of a single chair, embodying the 'Art of Comfort' as its central theme. The muted grey background complements the chair's fabric, with white circles adding a modern touch to the composition. It's designed for furniture brands or interior designers looking to showcase their new collections with elegance and simplicity.
Using Linearity Curve, brands can easily personalize this template. You can replace the chair with a piece from your own collection, tweak the background to suit your aesthetic, and update the text with your unique message. If you're aiming for a bit more flair, Linearity Move could animate the text or the white circles, adding an interactive element to your story.
This template is more than just a visual. It's a versatile tool for storytelling. It's set to elevate your product showcase, turning your Instagram Story into a subtle yet compelling invitation to explore your new collection. With this template, you create a narrative that invites customers into the serene world you've crafted, encouraging them to find beauty and comfort in your designs.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Small business
Topics
Ad banners, Product Review
Style
Pastel, Calm, Simple, Minimalist
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity