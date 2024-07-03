ic-home iconTemplates HubFacebook StoryFuture Fashion Instagram Stories Template
Image

Future Fashion Instagram Stories Template

Facebook Story

1080x1920

Open template

Design details

Presenting the 'Spring Fashion Story' template, a fresh blend of minimalistic design with a touch of modernity for the 2080 spring collection. Set against a backdrop of dynamic lines that evoke movement, the template features a cool-toned palette that captures the essence of spring's awakening. The careful arrangement of images strikes a balance between order and creativity, ideal for showcasing the latest in seasonal wear.

Using Linearity Curve, you can tailor this template to your brand's vision with ease. Swap out images, tweak the color scheme, or adjust the layout to highlight your collection's strongest pieces. And with Linearity Move, animate transitions or elements to engage your viewers fully as they swipe through your story.

Embrace this template to narrate your spring collection's story, creating a captivating visual journey that resonates with your audience. It’s more than just an Instagram Story, it's a chapter in your brand's evolving story, one that will leave a lasting impression and drive engagement in a season of renewal and growth.

Published on:

Related

Industry

Fashion, Marketing

Topics

Ad banners, Product Review

Style

Geometric, Colorful, Happy, Photographic

How to download Linearity Curve Templates

  • Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
  • Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
  • With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
  • No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.

How to use Linearity Curve Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity

Get started with Linearity today.

Get Started
v2