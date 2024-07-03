Future Shaping Instagram Story Template

Design details
This Instagram story template uses a vibrant gradient of blues to ask a poignant question about our impact on the planet's future. The rising bar graph, highlighted from 2020 to 2022 with an upward trend, symbolizes progress and growth. The template's design is clean and modern, with a futuristic feel conveyed through the use of a bold sans-serif font and a dynamic arrow indicating positive change.
Customizing this template with Linearity Curve is a breeze. You can adjust the colors to match your branding, edit the text to pose your own thought-provoking questions, and use your data to depict the growth trajectory relevant to your message. If you want to add a layer of interactivity, animate the bars growing with Linearity Move, making your story not just seen but experienced.
By adapting this template, you create a compelling narrative about progress and potential. It’s a visual conversation starter, a prompt for your audience to engage with the critical topics of sustainability and growth. Use it to inspire, challenge, and call to action, turning passive viewers into active participants in shaping a better future.
Industry
Education
Topics
Infographic
Style
Colorful, Geometric, Neon, Graphs
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity