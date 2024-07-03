Gender Product Instagram Story Template

This Instagram Story template is a clever choice for businesses that cater to both male and female audiences. Its design is clean, using a soft color palette with two distinct focal points that balance each other: one labeled 'for HIM' and the other 'for HER.' Each section showcases a product, placed within a fluid, organic shape that softens the overall look and adds a modern touch. It's a template that says you're inclusive and attentive to all customers' needs, great for product comparisons or dual promotions.

To tailor this template with Linearity Curve, you can insert your products into the designated spots. The neutral background can be changed to your brand colors, and the text is ready for your unique font and style. For an added touch with Linearity Move, think about animating the transition between the 'HIM' and 'HER' sections, or make the product images gently pulse to draw the eye.

By customizing this template, you'll communicate that your brand values choice and provides options for everyone. It's a simple, elegant way to engage customers and highlight a diverse product range. With your final touches, the story will feel personal and directly speak to the viewer's preferences, encouraging them to choose their favorite.