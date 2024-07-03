ic-home iconTemplates HubInstagram StoryGothic Style Instagram Story Template
Image

Gothic Style Instagram Story Template

Instagram Story

1080x1920

Design details

Reveal the elegance of shadows with our Gothic Allure Instagram story template. It's a monochromatic piece that resonates with the timeless statement, 'Being happy never goes out of style.' The classic black and white palette, accented with a modernist touch of wood grain and bold geometric shapes, sets a dramatic stage for any narrative.

Customization is a breeze with Linearity Curve, allowing you to infuse this template with your personal touch—be it a splash of color or a tweak in typography. Should your story require, animate with Linearity Move to breathe life into this static beauty, adding layers of depth with subtle movements, ensuring your message doesn't just speak but dances across the screen.

Employ this template to not only share a message but to celebrate individuality and the beauty in diversity. It's more than a post, it's an extension of your personal brand, an invitation to your audience to embrace their unique flair. Create, captivate, and connect, leaving a mark as enduring as the style it represents.

Published on:

Industry

Small business

Topics

Beauty

Style

Geometric, Pastel, Vintage, Typography, Photographic

How to download Linearity Curve Templates

  • Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
  • Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
  • With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
  • No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.

How to use Linearity Curve Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity

