Gothic Waves Instagram Stories Template

Design details
Embrace the monochromatic elegance with this Instagram Stories template, designed to champion self-empowerment. The grayscale palette whispers sophistication, while the layered portrait demands attention. It's a meld of finesse and strength, underscored by a flowing, undulating pattern that adds depth and movement. This design is ideal for personal branding, thought leadership, or any narrative that celebrates individuality.
With Linearity Curve at your fingertips, tailor this template to your heart's content. You can adjust the opacity to soften the backdrop or add a splash of color for contrast. The text is not just a message but a design element - play with fonts and weights to echo the boldness of the statement. And with Linearity Move, why not add a subtle animation to the pattern, giving the illusion of it breathing life into the portrait?
When you deploy this template, you're not just posting another story, you're making a statement. It's a declaration that resonates with your followers, encouraging them to embrace their uniqueness. By customizing this design, you craft a narrative that's authentic to you – one that stands out in the ephemeral world of Stories.
Published on:
Small business
Beauty
Style
Geometric, Pastel, Vintage, Typography, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity