Design details
The 'Gradient Blue IG Story' template is a dynamic and captivating visual tool tailored for fitness studios and health-focused endeavors. With a compelling blue gradient background, this template features a striking image of an exercising woman in a fitness studio, accompanied by a powerful call to action - "Join Us."
Crafted specifically for social media platforms like Instagram, this template serves as an engaging advertisement, promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. Its vibrant blue gradient backdrop, coupled with the image of the determined woman exercising, creates a compelling narrative that encourages a commitment to health and fitness.
Designed for Instagram stories, this template offers an impactful platform to showcase fitness classes, endorse a healthy lifestyle, or attract new members to your fitness community. The 'Gradient Blue IG Story' enables you to leverage visually stimulating content to inspire and engage your audience in their pursuit of a stronger and healthier life.
Industry
Health (nutrition, fitness, sports, yoga), Sport
Topics
Layout templates, Fitness, Beauty
Style
Neon, Gradient, Photographic, Minimalist
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity