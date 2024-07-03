ic-home iconTemplates HubInstagram StoryHalloween Discount Instagram Post Template
Image

Halloween Discount Instagram Post Template

Instagram Story

1080x1920

Open template

Design details

This Instagram Story template brims with Halloween cheer, featuring a playful design with a bubbling cauldron of eyes set against a bright orange backdrop. The eye-catching '50% off' starburst and the whimsical 'Spooky Sales' banner make it clear: this is a festive promotion not to be missed. It’s perfect for retailers looking to catch the eye of customers hunting for holiday deals with a touch of seasonal fun.

With Linearity Curve, you’re in control of the cauldron’s contents—switch up the colors, stir in different elements, or even change the potion's brew to better suit your brand's Halloween theme. And with Linearity Move, make those eyes blink or have the discount burst onto the screen, adding an element of surprise that makes viewers want to swipe up and see more.

Put this template to work and watch your Halloween sales bubble over. It’s not just a story, it's a gateway to your Halloween-themed promotions, wrapped in a design that’s as fun as the holiday itself. Your audience will remember the brand that made them smile—and made their wallets a bit happier too.

Published on:

Related

Industry

Marketing

Topics

Ad banners, Entertainment

Style

Illustrative, Geometric, Colorful, Neon, Halloween

How to download Linearity Curve Templates

  • Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
  • Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
  • With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
  • No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.

How to use Linearity Curve Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity

Get started with Linearity today.

Get Started
v2