Halloween Sale Instagram Stories Template

Design details
Engage your followers with this spirited Instagram story template, perfect for your Halloween sale promotion. The contrasting orange and black theme captures the essence of the season, while the ghostly figure adds a touch of eerie elegance. It's designed to grab attention and drive traffic with its clear, compelling call to action.
Make it your own with Linearity Curve. You can tailor the color palette to match your brand, choose different icons, or even integrate your products into the design. With Linearity Move, animate the spiders to crawl or the webs to sway, creating an immersive experience that enhances your message and delights your audience.
When you customize and animate this template, you're not just creating another story, you're crafting an engaging narrative that stands out in a sea of content. It’s a tool to connect with your audience, boost engagement, and drive sales during one of the most festive times of the year.
Published on:
Industry
Small business
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Geometric, Simple, Typography, Photographic, Masks, Halloween
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity