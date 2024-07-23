Hiring Announcement Instagram Story

Design details
This Instagram Story template is designed for job announcements and recruitment. It features a bold and professional design with a color scheme of blue, black, and white. The layout includes a prominent "We're Hiring!" headline, a photo placeholder, and sections for job descriptions and contact information.
You can customize this template using Linearity Curve by replacing the placeholder photo with an image of your team or office. Edit the text fields to include specific job titles, responsibilities, and requirements. Adjust the colors to match your brand's palette if needed.
Enhance this template with Linearity Move by adding animations. Make the headline catch attention as viewers swipe through their stories. Add motion to the job description text or the photo for a more dynamic and engaging presentation.
Related
Industry
Small business
Topics
Tech
Style
Simple, Geometric, Minimalist, Typography
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!