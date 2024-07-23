Hiring Announcement Instagram Story

This Instagram Story template is designed for job announcements and recruitment. It features a bold and professional design with a color scheme of blue, black, and white. The layout includes a prominent "We're Hiring!" headline, a photo placeholder, and sections for job descriptions and contact information.

You can customize this template using Linearity Curve by replacing the placeholder photo with an image of your team or office. Edit the text fields to include specific job titles, responsibilities, and requirements. Adjust the colors to match your brand's palette if needed.

Enhance this template with Linearity Move by adding animations. Make the headline catch attention as viewers swipe through their stories. Add motion to the job description text or the photo for a more dynamic and engaging presentation.