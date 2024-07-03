Home Decor Instagram Story Template

Design details
This Instagram story template is a sleek showcase for home decor inspiration, featuring a crisp, modern interior with a standout yellow armchair. The design utilizes a rounded rectangular frame to create a window-like effect, focusing on the stylish space. The color scheme is muted to let the content shine, with the use of subtle greys to complement the image's contemporary aesthetic. It's perfect for interior designers, furniture brands, or lifestyle influencers looking to share the latest trends in home styling.
With Linearity Curve, personalization is at your fingertips. Swap in an image of your latest interior design project, update the text to highlight a key message or detail, and alter the color scheme to reflect different moods or seasonal palettes. Linearity Move can bring your story to life, with animations that could pan over the furniture or highlight design details, adding depth and engagement to your visual narrative.
This template not only displays an image but also tells a story of style and sophistication. It's a tool for professionals to inspire their audience, offering a glimpse into the transformative power of thoughtful interior design. By customizing this template you're extending an invitation into a world where design meets daily living, and every corner can be a reflection of personal style and elegance.
Published on:
Industry
Marketing, Small business
Topics
Ad banners, Product Review
Style
Calm, Pastel, Minimalist, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity