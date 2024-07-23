Home Decor Moodboard Instagram Story

Design details
This Instagram Story template is perfect for creating a clean and stylish moodboard. It features a neutral gray background with four rounded image placeholders surrounding a central text area labeled "Moodboard." The layout is minimalistic, making it ideal for showcasing interior design concepts, fashion collections, or any other visually driven projects.
To customize this template using Linearity Curve, simply replace the placeholder images with your own photos and adjust the text to match your theme. You can tweak the colors to fit your brand's identity and experiment with different fonts and sizes to make the text more engaging. The straightforward design ensures your visuals remain the focal point while maintaining a professional appearance.
With Linearity Move, you can add subtle animations to enhance your moodboard. Create smooth transitions between images or add a gentle fade-in effect to the text. These animations will make your Instagram Story more dynamic and captivating, helping you grab your audience's attention and keep them engaged.
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Mental Health, Beauty
Style
Calm, Simple, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!