Home Decor Moodboard Instagram Story

This Instagram Story template is perfect for creating a clean and stylish moodboard. It features a neutral gray background with four rounded image placeholders surrounding a central text area labeled "Moodboard." The layout is minimalistic, making it ideal for showcasing interior design concepts, fashion collections, or any other visually driven projects.

To customize this template using Linearity Curve, simply replace the placeholder images with your own photos and adjust the text to match your theme. You can tweak the colors to fit your brand's identity and experiment with different fonts and sizes to make the text more engaging. The straightforward design ensures your visuals remain the focal point while maintaining a professional appearance.

With Linearity Move, you can add subtle animations to enhance your moodboard. Create smooth transitions between images or add a gentle fade-in effect to the text. These animations will make your Instagram Story more dynamic and captivating, helping you grab your audience's attention and keep them engaged.