Inclusivity Chart Instagram Story Template

Design details
This Instagram Stories template is a modern visual prompt that initiates a dialogue on diversity and inclusivity. The dark background provides a striking contrast to the colorful pie chart and the contemplative question, 'What does inclusivity look like?'. The design utilizes a minimalist style with a sophisticated color palette, making it an ideal choice for organizations, educators, and social activists aiming to spark conversation and reflection on the topic of inclusiveness.
To make this template your own with Linearity Curve, consider incorporating your brand's colors into the pie chart or adapting the font to match your visual identity. The direct and impactful question can be personalized to align with the specific diversity theme you are addressing. With Linearity Move, add subtle animations to the chart or text, enhancing the engagement and prompting viewers to pause and consider the message.
Deploying this template is more than just sharing content, it's about fostering an inclusive community. When you customize this design, you're not only raising awareness. You're inviting your audience to be part of the change. This story will serve as a catalyst for discussions that can shape a more inclusive environment within your sphere of influence.
Industry
Marketing, Education
Topics
Infographic, Ad banners
Style
Black, Illustrative, Graphs, Charts
