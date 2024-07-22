Influencer marketing Instagram Story

Design details
This Instagram Story template is designed for influencer marketing, featuring a bold yellow background with eye-catching blue text. The central image showcases an influencer, creating an immediate connection with your audience. The layout includes sections for short-term and long-term marketing strategies, each with placeholder text ready for your customization.
With Linearity Curve, you can easily adjust the colors, swap the image, and update the text to fit your brand’s voice. Personalize the template to highlight your influencer's unique appeal. Using Linearity Move, animate the elements to add smooth transitions and dynamic effects, making your Instagram Story more engaging.
By customizing and animating this template, you'll create a compelling Instagram Story that captures attention and effectively promotes your influencer marketing campaigns. This clean, modern design helps you communicate your strategies clearly and professionally, enhancing your social media presence.
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Layout templates, Ad banners, Entertainment
Style
Colorful, Typography, Photographic, Minimalist
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!