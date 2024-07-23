Inspirational Short Quote Instagram Story

This Instagram Story template is perfect for sharing motivational quotes. It features a clean beige background with subtle abstract shapes, giving it a calm and minimalist look. The focus is on a motivational quote by Marva Collins, displayed in an elegant serif font, with the author’s name below.

To customize this template using Linearity Curve, you can easily replace the quote with your own text. Just select the text layer and type in your message. You can also adjust the font size, style, and color to match your brand’s identity. The background color and abstract shapes can be modified to fit your visual theme.

With Linearity Move, you can add animations to make the template more dynamic. For example, you could create a fade-in effect for the text or add a subtle zoom to the background elements. These animations will make your Instagram Story more engaging and help capture your audience’s attention.