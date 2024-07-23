Inspirational Short Quote Instagram Story

Design details
This Instagram Story template is perfect for sharing motivational quotes. It features a clean beige background with subtle abstract shapes, giving it a calm and minimalist look. The focus is on a motivational quote by Marva Collins, displayed in an elegant serif font, with the author’s name below.
To customize this template using Linearity Curve, you can easily replace the quote with your own text. Just select the text layer and type in your message. You can also adjust the font size, style, and color to match your brand’s identity. The background color and abstract shapes can be modified to fit your visual theme.
With Linearity Move, you can add animations to make the template more dynamic. For example, you could create a fade-in effect for the text or add a subtle zoom to the background elements. These animations will make your Instagram Story more engaging and help capture your audience’s attention.
Published on:
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Beauty
Style
Calm, Pastel
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!