Interior Design Tips Instagram Story Template

Design details
This Instagram story template is the epitome of modern minimalism, offering a stylish monochromatic design that interior design aficionados will appreciate. The grayscale photo of a well-appointed room serves as a backdrop to the bold white text, 'HOW TO UPDATE THE INTERIOR?' Circular overlays with a 'play' button suggest a video tutorial, inviting interaction and engagement. It’s ideal for interior designers, home décor brands, or lifestyle influencers aiming to share insights into transforming living spaces.
Leveraging Linearity Curve, you can customize this template to showcase your unique design tips. Update the background image to feature your latest project, match the color palette to your brand’s theme, or refine the text to introduce your newest content series. With Linearity Move, incorporate subtle animations—like the play button pulsating or the text fading in—to captivate your audience from the first frame.
By utilizing this template, you offer more than just a visual—you provide value. It's a chance to share actionable advice wrapped in a sleek design that resonates with your followers' aesthetic sensibilities. This template is a part of the story you’re telling, reflecting the elegant and thoughtful approach you take in every aspect of your brand.
Published on:
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Mental Health, Beauty
Style
Calm, Simple, Photographic
