ic-home iconTemplates HubInstagram StoryLovely Collection Instagram Stories Template
Image

Lovely Collection Instagram Stories Template

Instagram Story

1080x1920

Open template

Design details

This Instagram story template is a vibrant call to fashion enthusiasts, featuring a bold 'LOVELY' text overlay in a striking red that captures the excitement of a new collection. The template uses a playful composition with a pastel pink backdrop and a contrasting red border that frames the central image — a snapshot of youth and style. It's perfect for brands and retailers looking to announce discounts or launch a fresh line of clothing with a youthful, trendy vibe.

Tailor this template to your brand's sale event using Linearity Curve. You can insert your own product photos, experiment with the color scheme to suit your campaign, and adjust the text to highlight your unique offer. With Linearity Move, animate elements like the central photo to slide into the frame or the text to dynamically appear, creating an active, engaging story that draws viewers into your world of fashion.

Leveraging this template, you connect with your audience with more than just a promotion, you're crafting a narrative of fresh style and irresistible deals. It's about creating an experience that goes beyond the transaction, inviting your audience to be part of something 'lovely'. And when they swipe up, they're not just looking to buy — they're looking to join the vibrant lifestyle your collection promises.

Published on:

Related

Industry

Fashion, Marketing

Topics

Ad banners, Product Review

Style

Geometric, Colorful, Happy

How to download Linearity Curve Templates

  • Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
  • Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
  • With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
  • No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.

How to use Linearity Curve Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity

Get started with Linearity today.

Get Started
v2