Minimalist Series Instagram Stories Template

Design details
This Instagram story template finds the sweet spot between elegant simplicity and modern sophistication. It features a monochromatic color scheme that plays with shades of grey, crafting abstract, organic shapes that seamlessly connect across three panels. The design leans on a visual flow and spaciousness, perfect for brands that embody minimalism or for messages seeking a polished, subtle background.
Make this template uniquely yours with Linearity Curve. Here, you can tweak the greyscale to align with your branding, insert your content, and see the design evolve with your personal touch. Editing text is straightforward, allowing you to convey your message with precision and style. For a dynamic twist, Linearity Move can animate these abstract shapes, drawing the viewer's eye precisely where you want it.
Customizing this template results in a visually harmonious series that delivers your message with grace and purpose. It goes beyond mere aesthetics, offering a platform for storytelling that engages your audience amid a cluttered digital landscape. This series of Instagram stories becomes a tool for clear, impactful communication, setting your brand narrative apart.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity