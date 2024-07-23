Motivational Text Grid Instagram Story

Design details
This Instagram Story template features a clean, minimalist design. The background is a soft beige, creating a calm and neutral base. The top part of the template displays an inspiring quote in a modern, sans-serif font, while the bottom part features a serene image of a boat on a lake, framed by a geometric shape with radiating lines. This design adds a touch of elegance and focus to your message.
You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve. Change the quote to fit your brand's voice, adjust the font style and size, and replace the image with one that better suits your content. You can also modify the geometric frame and radiating lines to align with your brand's colors and design elements.
Enhance this template further by animating it with Linearity Move. Add subtle text animations and effects to the geometric lines to create a dynamic visual experience. This will help draw attention and make your Instagram Story stand out, effectively engaging your audience.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Small business
Topics
Beauty
Style
Geometric, Pastel, Vintage, Typography, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!