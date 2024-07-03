Music Event Instagram Story Template

Design details
Capture the excitement of your upcoming music event with this Instagram story template, a perfect match for the vibrant energy of live performances. With a bold red-and-blue color scheme and striking striped accents, the design sets a playful yet organized tone. It features a central text box for event details, flanked by expressive starburst elements, evoking the buzz of a secret music group's performance. Ideal for event promoters or music venues, this template is all about building anticipation and intrigue.
To make this design your own, Linearity Curve offers endless customization. Swap the placeholder image with snapshots of your artists, tweak the text to announce your headliners, and play with the color palette to match your event's theme. Bring your story to life with Linearity Move by animating the starbursts to pulse with the rhythm, creating a visual beat that mirrors the excitement of live music.
Using this Instagram story template, you're not just promoting an event. You're creating a visual shoutout that calls your audience to action. It’s your chance to share the vibe of your event, compelling viewers to mark their calendars and join the wave of music enthusiasts at your venue.
Industry
Fashion, Marketing
Topics
Ad banners, Product Review
Style
Geometric, Colorful, Happy, Photographic, Simple
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity