Nature Colors Instagram Stories Template

Design details
This 'Mint Lifestyle' Instagram story template embodies the tranquility of nature with its soothing mint and off-white color palette, bringing a fresh and calming atmosphere. The central visual, a peek through lush foliage, is a creative play on perspective, inviting viewers to look closer. It's a contemporary design that fuses natural elements with modern minimalism.
Tailor this template to your narrative using Linearity Curve. Adjust the hues to match your brand, swap in your own compelling imagery, and redefine the text to share your story. Enhance the viewer's experience by using Linearity Move to add subtle animations, making the foliage sway gently, as if in a soft breeze, or letting the text float onto the screen to catch the eye.
Implementing this template, you position yourself as a curator of serenity, offering your audience a momentary escape into a world where style and nature coexist. It's not just a promotion, it's a portal to a lifestyle where every detail is curated to foster a sense of peace and wellbeing. Your customized story will become a daily retreat for followers who value design that resonates with their aspirations for tranquility and style.
Published on:
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Mental Health, Beauty
Style
Calm, Simple, Pastel
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity