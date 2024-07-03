Neon Mood Instagram Story Template

Design details
This Instagram Story template is all about bold neon colors and urban street style, featuring an electric yellow fringe jacket and hot pink highlights. It stands out with its mix of vivid shades and shadowy palm designs, perfect for anyone looking to make a splash on social media. It’s a great fit for fashion brands and influencers promoting modern, edgy looks.
You can easily make this design your own. Swap in a photo of yourself or your featured product, adjust the neon colors to match your brand, and change the text to speak in your voice. Add some motion to your story by animating elements like the background and text, making everything feel alive and in sync with your message.
In a world where digital content is constantly moving, your Instagram Story needs to catch the eye and engage viewers. This template helps you tell a story that’s not just seen but felt, putting the vibrant essence of your brand or personal style front and center. It’s about more than just looking good, it’s about creating a memorable statement that moves with the times.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity