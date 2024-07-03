New Arrival Instagram Story Template

Design details
This Instagram story template is a bright beacon for retail promotions, featuring a bold blue orb that anchors a lively composition. Accents of orange slice through, highlighting the '20% OFF' offer, while the snapshot of hangers conveys the 'New Arrivals' message. It's a digital storefront display, designed for the rapid pace of social scrolling, with a direct 'SHOP NOW' call to action.
Linearity Curve lets you tailor this template to your inventory's latest look. Swap out the photo to showcase your items, adjust the color scheme to match seasonal trends, or animate the elements with Linearity Move for a story that not only shows but also moves your stock. You're not just editing a template—you're choreographing an introduction to your newest collection.
Using this template, you're poised to transform interest into sales. It's more than a visual—it's a strategic asset. By customizing this story, you're guiding potential customers from curiosity to checkout, ensuring that your 'New Arrivals' make the impact they deserve.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Fashion
Topics
Product Review
Style
Calm, Simple, Geometric, Colorful, Black Friday, Sale
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity