New Arrival Instagram Story Template

This Instagram story template is a bright beacon for retail promotions, featuring a bold blue orb that anchors a lively composition. Accents of orange slice through, highlighting the '20% OFF' offer, while the snapshot of hangers conveys the 'New Arrivals' message. It's a digital storefront display, designed for the rapid pace of social scrolling, with a direct 'SHOP NOW' call to action.

Linearity Curve lets you tailor this template to your inventory's latest look. Swap out the photo to showcase your items, adjust the color scheme to match seasonal trends, or animate the elements with Linearity Move for a story that not only shows but also moves your stock. You're not just editing a template—you're choreographing an introduction to your newest collection.

Using this template, you're poised to transform interest into sales. It's more than a visual—it's a strategic asset. By customizing this story, you're guiding potential customers from curiosity to checkout, ensuring that your 'New Arrivals' make the impact they deserve.