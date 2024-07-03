New Arrivals Instagram Story Template

Design details
Create a buzz with an Instagram Story template that's all about showcasing what's new on the shelf. It's a trio of images: a close-up of a patterned product, a 'shop now' button for instant action, and a casual lifestyle shot with a smartphone, all set against a clean, cream background. The bold 'NEW ARRIVALS' text in the center acts as a beacon for viewers' eyes. This layout is designed for retailers, boutiques, and e-commerce brands aiming to highlight fresh finds and encourage swift clicks to their latest collections.
Linearity Curve makes personalizing this template effortless. Swap in your latest product photos, customize the call-to-action to align with your brand voice, or change the color scheme to reflect the season's palette. To make your story stand out, add a touch of animation with Linearity Move — think a subtle pulse on the 'shop now' button or a smooth transition between the images.
By tweaking this template, you're not just updating your Story, you're creating a mini-campaign for your new arrivals. It's an opportunity to convert viewers into visitors and browsers into buyers. With a cover that's tailored and potentially animated, your brand's story becomes a portal directly to the newest and most exciting additions to your collection.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Minimalist, Typography, Photographic, Geometric, White, Black Friday
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity