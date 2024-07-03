New Interview Instagram Story Template

Design details
This Instagram Story template serves as a beacon of empowerment, featuring a centered, impactful image framed by fluid, organic shapes in muted tones. The colors are soft, creating a canvas that allows the content — a feature on a strong, influential woman — to stand out. It's a contemporary design with a balanced mix of boldness and minimalism, aimed at highlighting stories of inspiring individuals.
Using Linearity Curve, you can adapt this template to fit your interview subject with ease. Change the background image to a photo of the featured person, adjust the color palette to reflect their personality, or modify the text to align with their voice. Animate the organic shapes using Linearity Move to softly shift around the focal image, subtly drawing the viewer’s eye toward the central message of the story.
With your customization, this template becomes a powerful tool to share narratives of strength and success. It's designed to not just tell a story but to make an impression, to honor the subject's journey and to inspire your audience. When you’ve put your final touches on it, you're not just sharing content. You're shaping how the story is felt and remembered.
Industry
Fashion, Events, Marketing
Topics
Beauty, Mental Health
Style
Calm, Pastel, Minimalist
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity