New Product Instagram Stories Template

Introduce your latest product with a story that's sure to create a buzz on Instagram. Imagine a backdrop filled with vibrant coral, mint, and lilac colors, accented by dynamic shapes and lines that spark excitement. This design is perfect for brands ready to showcase a new product, drawing in your audience with its bold and modern look.

With the Linearity Curve feature, you can add your brand's unique twist to the mix. Customize the color scheme to complement your product, slot in your own catchy tagline, and include eye-catching images. Then, bring it all to life with Linearity Move—picture elements bouncing playfully or text that glimmers, highlighting the excitement of your latest offering.

This approach isn't just about announcing a new product, it's about creating an engaging experience. Craft a story that tempts your audience to swipe up and explore more. Use this as your platform for storytelling, where each tweak and edit moves you closer to a memorable product launch.