New Team Instagram Story Template

Introduce the newest addition to your team with this welcoming Instagram Story template, designed with a friendly and approachable vibe. It features a pastel color scheme that's soft and inviting, a central image slot for a team member's photo, and playful graphics like a high-five emoji to add warmth. It's ideal for businesses and organizations looking to announce new hires or team changes in a way that's personable and engaging.

With Linearity Curve, you can customize this template to align with your company's branding. Swap in your logo, adjust the color palette to your corporate colors, or change the font to match your visual identity. Then, bring the welcome to life with Linearity Move by animating the emoji to wave or the text to appear with a friendly pop, making the introduction even more dynamic.

Using this template, you're not just announcing a new hire. You're building team spirit and welcoming your audience to join in the celebration. Personalized and animated, it's a powerful way to make introductions that resonate with your team and your followers, fostering a sense of community and inclusivity from the very first Story.