Number Graph Instagram Story Template

This 'Learning Journey Infographic' Instagram Story template is crafted to visually guide followers through a process or educational path. With a sequence of colorful interconnected circles, each step from 'DISCOVER' to 'MASTER' is clearly marked, inviting viewers on a progressive journey. The modern design uses a gradient of purples as a backdrop, suggesting creativity and imagination, ideal for educational content creators, tutors, or coaches outlining course steps or skill progression.

Utilize Linearity Curve to customize this template with your own course steps, adapting the colors to align with your educational brand, or changing the icons to better fit the specific actions or achievements in your learning journey. With Linearity Move, add animation that flows from one step to the next, visually representing progression or unlocking levels, making the learning process feel more interactive and engaging.

Sharing this customized infographic story serves as more than just information. It becomes an interactive roadmap for your audience's educational adventure. It's a visual representation of where they are and where they could be, encouraging them to start or continue their learning journey with your guidance, step by vibrant step.