Outfit Of The Day IG Story

This Instagram Story template is perfect for showcasing daily outfit inspiration. It features a minimalist design with a clean, off-white background and modern typography. The left side highlights the text "Outfit of the Day" in bold black, with space for a brief description below. The right side is reserved for an image, framed by subtle geometric shapes for a stylish touch.
With Linearity Curve, you can easily customize this template by updating the text to reflect your fashion content and replacing the placeholder image with photos of your outfits. Adjust the colors and fonts to align with your brand’s style. Using Linearity Move, animate the text and image transitions to create a dynamic and engaging Instagram Story that captures attention.
Customizing and animating this template will help you create a chic Instagram Story that highlights your daily outfit selections. This clean, modern design ensures your content is presented with sophistication, helping you connect with your fashion-savvy audience and increase engagement.
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!