Personal Branding Grid Instagram Story

This Instagram Story template features a clean and minimalist design with a light gray background and a central profile card. The card includes a circular profile picture at the top, the name "Isabel Diaz" in bold, a handle, a five-star rating, and placeholder text for a brief bio. The simple, structured layout makes it perfect for personal branding, testimonials, or client spotlights.

You can customize this template easily with Linearity Curve. Replace the profile picture with your own, update the name and handle to reflect your identity, and edit the rating and bio text. Adjust the colors and fonts to match your brand's style. With Linearity Move, you can add smooth animations to the text and profile picture, making your story more dynamic and engaging.

This template helps you create a polished Instagram Story that highlights personal achievements or client feedback. It's designed for quick and easy customization, enabling you to produce professional and compelling content. Use this template to present your personal brand or testimonials in a clear and attractive way, leaving a strong impression on your audience.