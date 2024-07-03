Podcast Announcement Instagram Story Template

Captivate your followers with a fresh, vibrant Instagram story designed to announce your latest audio venture. This template pops with a bold palette of blues and purples, underscored by an energetic graffiti background that adds an urban chic to the mix. It's a visual shout-out for creatives ready to promote their new podcast series, with ample space for a personalized message and logos for Spotify and Apple Music placement.

Step into customization with Linearity Curve where you can tweak every element to fit your brand. Adjust the color scheme to match your podcast's cover art, or switch out the text for your unique tagline. Your story's energy can be amped up with Linearity Move, creating subtle animations that draw the eye to your call-to-action—whether it's a swaying logo or pulsating title text, your story is about to become as dynamic as your podcast.

You've got the content, now it's time to make it move. With this template, your Instagram stories will not just preview your podcast but will encapsulate its essence, engaging your audience right from their feed. When you're ready to drop that next episode, this design ensures your announcement is as compelling as the stories you're sharing.