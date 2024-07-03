Product Highlight Instagram Story Template

Design details
This Instagram story template is crafted for the spotlight moment every product deserves. Its radiant gradient background, blending from a soft yellow to a deep gray, sets a warm, inviting stage for the featured item. The headline 'Featured Product' is prominent, ensuring that the focus is unmistakably on the item, while the price tag is cleverly highlighted in a contrasting circle that catches the eye immediately.
Linearity Curve allows for full customization to fit your product's story. Swap in your product image, fine-tune the background gradient to match your brand colors, and adjust the text to introduce your product's name and the compelling story behind it. With Linearity Move, add subtle movements to the price tag or create a gentle fade-in effect for the text, making your product reveal as dynamic as it is distinguished.
By personalizing this template, you're not just showcasing a product, you're crafting a narrative that invites your audience to take a closer look. It’s about creating a memorable first impression that piques interest and drives engagement, ultimately leading to a connection with your brand that goes beyond the visual, into the realm of the must-have.
Published on:
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Geometric, Happy, Simple, Vintage
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity