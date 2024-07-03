Product Highlight Instagram Story Template

This Instagram story template is crafted for the spotlight moment every product deserves. Its radiant gradient background, blending from a soft yellow to a deep gray, sets a warm, inviting stage for the featured item. The headline 'Featured Product' is prominent, ensuring that the focus is unmistakably on the item, while the price tag is cleverly highlighted in a contrasting circle that catches the eye immediately.

Linearity Curve allows for full customization to fit your product's story. Swap in your product image, fine-tune the background gradient to match your brand colors, and adjust the text to introduce your product's name and the compelling story behind it. With Linearity Move, add subtle movements to the price tag or create a gentle fade-in effect for the text, making your product reveal as dynamic as it is distinguished.

By personalizing this template, you're not just showcasing a product, you're crafting a narrative that invites your audience to take a closer look. It’s about creating a memorable first impression that piques interest and drives engagement, ultimately leading to a connection with your brand that goes beyond the visual, into the realm of the must-have.