Professional Profile Instagram Story Template

Design details
This Instagram story template is a modern and chic display for professional branding. It features a central circular frame against a soft pink backdrop, highlighted by an elegant overlay that commands attention to the subject's portrait. The design is minimalistic with a clean, sans-serif font that gives prominence to the individual's name and title. This template is ideal for professionals looking to introduce themselves or highlight their personal brand in a sophisticated, visually appealing manner.
With Linearity Curve, the customization possibilities are vast. Insert your professional headshot to immediately grab attention. The text is fully editable, allowing you to present your name and profession or a personal slogan. If you wish to incorporate movement, Linearity Move can animate the elements like the circular frame to create a zoom-in effect or the text to elegantly transition onto the screen, adding a layer of polish to your story.
Utilizing this template, professionals can craft an impactful narrative that resonates with their audience. It's about telling your story and showcasing your brand in a memorable way. Whether you're a trainer, a consultant, or an artist, this template lays the foundation for a strong first impression, inviting viewers to learn more about you and the expertise you offer.
Industry
Fashion, Events, Marketing
Topics
Beauty, Mental Health
Style
Calm, Pastel, Minimalist
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity