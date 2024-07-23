Promotional Grid Layout Instagram Story

Design details
This Instagram Story template features a clean and modern design with a monochrome palette. The central focus is a circular area for your message, surrounded by a simple star icon and abstract shapes. This template is ideal for promotional messages, announcements, or special offers, making your content stand out with its minimalist style.
You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve by changing the text to fit your message. Adjust the colors to match your brand or add additional elements to personalize the design. The template's simplicity allows for quick and effective customization without distracting from the main message.
To add animation, use Linearity Move to make your Instagram Story more dynamic. Animate the text to appear with engaging effects or add subtle movements to the star icon to catch viewers' attention. This can help make your Story more interactive and appealing to your audience.
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!