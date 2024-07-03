Reading List Instagram Story Template

Design details
Embrace the minimalist elegance with the 'Read Books' template, designed to inspire your followers with a curated reading list. The airy palette of whites and soft greys, paired with classic typography, creates a serene backdrop that brings the focus to the books you recommend.
Tailoring this template with Linearity Curve is a breeze. Adjust the font size for those must-read titles, switch up the background shades, or add your brand's logo to make it unmistakably yours. And with Linearity Move, why not animate the transition of each book title onto the screen, creating an engaging reveal that encourages viewers to swipe up and learn more?
This Instagram story template isn't just a pretty design, it's a tool to share your passion for literature and connect with like-minded book lovers. By personalizing this template, you're crafting a space for literary discussion, sharing your love for storytelling, and building a community around the shared joy of reading.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity