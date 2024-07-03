Restaurant Discount Instagram Story Template

Design details
This Instagram story template serves as a tempting invitation to foodies everywhere, showcasing a delectable bowl of noodles front and center, with a promise of a hearty meal at a generous discount. The earthy wooden background complements the vibrant colors of the dish, and the bold, yellow discount bubble instantly catches the eye, creating a sense of immediacy for the 20% off offer on noodles, rice, and soups.
With Linearity Curve, restaurateurs can personalize this template to whet their audience's appetite. Swap the featured dish to reflect your daily special, adjust the background to match your eatery's table tops, or update the offer to today's discount. And if you’re looking to add some spice with Linearity Move, consider animating the discount bubble to bob like a buoy or steam to rise from the soup, enhancing the sensory appeal.
This template is a digital gateway to your restaurant's experience, transforming a simple story into a narrative that captures the essence of your cuisine and ambiance. It's designed not only to provide information but also to tantalize, enticing viewers to become visitors eager to savor the flavors you offer.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Marketing, Small business
Topics
Restaurant, Ad banners, Product Review
Style
Simple, Warm, Minimalist, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity