Design details
Step into the past with the Retro Simple Window Story template, an Instagram Story design that infuses a nostalgic charm into your social media presence. With a nod to the retro era, this template features the iconic window computer aesthetic, offering a unique throwback visual.
Crafted in light, minimalist colors, this template evokes a sense of simplicity and authenticity, perfect for diverse themes such as education, travel, or any content seeking a vintage vibe.
Tailored for the fast-paced world of social media, this design stands out amidst the noise, captivating viewers with its retro allure. Ideal for Instagram users seeking to add a touch of old-school nostalgia to their stories, this template offers a distinctive edge in storytelling.
Download this template for free and revamp your Instagram Stories with a delightful throwback to classic computing, transforming your content into an engaging and visually appealing journey through time.
Industry
Education
Topics
Travel, Environment, Entertainment
Style
Simple, Photographic, Nature, Shadow, Retro
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity