ic-home iconTemplates HubInstagram StoryRetro Wave Instagram Story Template
Image

Retro Wave Instagram Story Template

Instagram Story

1080x1920

Open template

Design details

Immerse into the 'Retro Wave' with this Instagram story template, a visual throwback to the vibrant aesthetic of the 80s. The bold blue wave patterns set against a striking red background capture the era's dynamic vibe. The template uses geometric shapes and a playful arrangement of space to create a sense of movement, making it perfect for brands with a zestful and youthful spirit.

Bring this template to life with Linearity Curve by incorporating your brand's retro-inspired elements and typography. Add an animated twist with Linearity Move by having the waves undulate or the text blink in neon lights, to evoke the nostalgic feel of old-school arcades and disco.

This template is a gateway to connect with audiences who relish in the revival of retro culture. It's an opportunity to evoke nostalgia while acquainting them with modern offerings. Whether you're announcing a throwback collection or a themed event, this template is your ticket to creating buzz with a splash of retro flair.

Published on:

Related

Industry

Fashion, Marketing

Topics

Ad banners, Product Review

Style

Geometric, Colorful, Happy, Retro, Vintage

How to download Linearity Curve Templates

  • Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
  • Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
  • With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
  • No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.

How to use Linearity Curve Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity

Get started with Linearity today.

Get Started
v2