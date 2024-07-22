Shoes Sale Instagram Story

Design details
This Instagram Story template is ideal for promoting summer sales. It features a bold purple background with striking black text that announces "30% Off Summer Sale." The design includes stylish images of sneakers and a prominent lime green "Shop New" button, making it perfect for catching your audience's eye.
With Linearity Curve, you can easily customize this template by changing the text to fit your specific sale, swapping out the sneaker images for your products, and adjusting the colors to match your brand. You can also modify the call-to-action button to align with your design preferences. Using Linearity Move, you can animate the text and images, adding dynamic transitions and effects to enhance engagement.
By customizing and animating this template, you'll create an impactful Instagram Story that effectively highlights your summer sale. This modern, vibrant design ensures your promotional message stands out, helping you attract more customers and boost sales.
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!