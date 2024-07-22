Shoes Sale Instagram Story

This Instagram Story template is ideal for promoting summer sales. It features a bold purple background with striking black text that announces "30% Off Summer Sale." The design includes stylish images of sneakers and a prominent lime green "Shop New" button, making it perfect for catching your audience's eye.

With Linearity Curve, you can easily customize this template by changing the text to fit your specific sale, swapping out the sneaker images for your products, and adjusting the colors to match your brand. You can also modify the call-to-action button to align with your design preferences. Using Linearity Move, you can animate the text and images, adding dynamic transitions and effects to enhance engagement.

By customizing and animating this template, you'll create an impactful Instagram Story that effectively highlights your summer sale. This modern, vibrant design ensures your promotional message stands out, helping you attract more customers and boost sales.