Skincare Product Instagram Story Template

Design details
Sleek and modern, this Instagram Story template highlights beauty products against a minimalist green-tiled background, exuding a clean and refreshing vibe. The spotlight is on Curology's skincare duo, poised under a bright oval declaring 'FRESH FINDS'. The layout is a nod to the clean beauty trend, perfect for brands and influencers promoting their latest skincare gems.
Transform this template with Linearity Curve to mirror your unique product range. Switch out the Curology items for your featured products, play with the background to align with your aesthetic, or adjust the text in the oval to your campaign's catchphrase. Bring it to life with Linearity Move by animating the 'FRESH FINDS' message to glow or pulsate, drawing the eye to your products.
Employ this template to showcase the allure of new skincare arrivals or to spotlight daily essentials. It's not just a post, it's a strategic display designed to engage and excite beauty enthusiasts, inviting them to swipe up and explore your curated selections.
Related
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Beauty
Style
Photographic, Minimalist, Calm, Simple
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity