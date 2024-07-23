Special Collection Instagram Story

Design details
This Instagram Story template is designed for announcing new collections. It features a dark gray background with a light, flowing abstract art piece in the center, framed by elegant detailing. The repeated text at the top highlights the announcement, while the bottom section is perfect for additional information like location and year.
Customize this template using Linearity Curve by changing the text to fit your brand's message, adjusting the font style and size, and swapping the central image for one that aligns with your new collection. You can also modify the frame and background colors to match your brand's palette, ensuring a cohesive look across your marketing materials.
Enhance engagement by animating the template with Linearity Move. Add subtle movements to the text and image to draw attention. For example, you can create a scrolling effect for the repeated text or use a fade-in animation for the image, making your announcement more dynamic and eye-catching.
Industry
Small business
Topics
Beauty
Style
Geometric, Pastel, Vintage, Typography, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!