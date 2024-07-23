Special Collection Instagram Story

This Instagram Story template is designed for announcing new collections. It features a dark gray background with a light, flowing abstract art piece in the center, framed by elegant detailing. The repeated text at the top highlights the announcement, while the bottom section is perfect for additional information like location and year.

Customize this template using Linearity Curve by changing the text to fit your brand's message, adjusting the font style and size, and swapping the central image for one that aligns with your new collection. You can also modify the frame and background colors to match your brand's palette, ensuring a cohesive look across your marketing materials.

Enhance engagement by animating the template with Linearity Move. Add subtle movements to the text and image to draw attention. For example, you can create a scrolling effect for the repeated text or use a fade-in animation for the image, making your announcement more dynamic and eye-catching.