Startup Course Instagram Stories Template

Design details
A design that’s as aspirational as your next big idea. With its striking duotone aesthetic, this template captures the essence of innovation, making it an ideal pick for your startup course promotion. It's not just visually striking, it’s a call to action for the go-getters, the dreamers, and the doers who are eager to learn and launch their ideas.
Personalize this canvas with Linearity Curve, injecting your brand colors, changing the image to mirror your audience, or tweaking the text to speak directly to your future innovators. Then, with Linearity Move, add a layer of excitement by animating elements like the phone screen or background shapes. Create a Story that’s as dynamic as the content you’re offering.
Empower your followers to take the leap with a story that stands out. This template is your starting block to launch an entrepreneurial journey. When you’ve tailored it to fit your narrative, you'll have a stepping stone towards turning visions into ventures.
Industry
Marketing, Small business, Tech, Education
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Simple, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity