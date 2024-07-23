Summer Accessories Instagram Story

Design details
This Instagram Story template features a modern design with a soft beige background and organic shapes. It includes placeholders for two images, a main headline, and a hashtag. The design is sleek and minimal, perfect for highlighting new arrivals or limited collections in a stylish way.
Customize this template using Linearity Curve by replacing the placeholder images with your product photos, adjusting the text to match your branding, and tweaking the colors as needed. The simplicity of the design ensures your content stands out while keeping a clean and professional look.
Enhance this template with Linearity Move by adding subtle animations. Animate the text to fade in or slide up and add gentle movements to the images to capture attention. This will make your Instagram Story more engaging and visually appealing to your audience.
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Product Review, Ad banners
Style
Minimalist, Simple, Geometric, Pastel
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!