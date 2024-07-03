Summer Fashion Instagram Story Template

Design details
Immerse your audience in the relaxed vibe of 'New Summer Daze' with this Instagram story template, designed to evoke the carefree spirit of sunny days. A backdrop of earthy beige adorned with tropical leaf silhouettes sets the stage, while the central image of a figure dressed in summer whites captures a moment of serene warmth. It's a perfect match for fashion brands and lifestyle influencers looking to showcase summer collections in a light that's as soft and inviting as a gentle sunbeam.
Bring this template into full bloom with Linearity Curve. Let your creativity flow by customizing the color palette to match your seasonal trends, swapping the featured image with your latest look, or experimenting with the text to resonate with your brand's tone. And with Linearity Move, you can add a subtle animation, like a breeze through the leaves or a shimmer of sunlight, to breathe life into your story and enchant your viewers.
Deploying this template is just the beginning of telling your summer narrative. It's an opening note that sets the tone for a season of elegance and ease. Your curated edits will transform this design into a digital escape that not only showcases your latest fashion but also transports your followers to their own summer daze, where every frame is a story waiting to be lived.
Published on:
Fashion
Ad banners
Calm, Warm
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity