Team Work Instagram Stories Template

Design details
This Instagram story template is perfect for businesses looking to recruit new team members in a simple yet effective way. Its design features a professional grayscale background divided by a bold vertical line, with the phrase 'join THE TEAM' displayed in various font sizes to grab attention. A speech bubble at the bottom adds a friendly, inviting element, making it easier for companies to connect with potential candidates.
You can customize this template with Linearity Curve to fit your brand perfectly. Change the background to your company's color, adjust the text to convey your specific message, and add your logo to make it uniquely yours. With Linearity Move, you can add animation, like text that appears on the screen gradually or a speech bubble that pops up, to make the interaction more engaging for potential applicants.
By tailoring this template, you create a compelling call to action that directly appeals to the talent you're looking to attract. It's about showcasing your company as a great place to advance their career. With your personal touch, this story becomes more than just a notice—it's an open door to opportunities and growth within your company.
Related
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Minimalist, Typography, Photographic, Geometric, White
