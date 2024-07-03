Design details
Step into the latest style wave with our 'Trend Alert' Instagram story template, a digital beacon for fashion aficionados. Set against a poolside backdrop, it balances a cool, aquatic palette with pops of discount-driven urgency. The bold '30% off' capture contrasts with the tranquil scene, enticing viewers to plunge into your new arrivals.
With Linearity Curve, personalize this template to your brand's aesthetic. You can alter the color scheme, typographic details, and the central call-to-action to resonate with your specific audience. Want to animate? Linearity Move lets you add motion to elements like rippling water or floating text, making your message not just seen, but felt.
Deploying this template aligns you with the movers and shakers of the fashion world. It's not just a story, it's a strategy to turn viewers into visitors, visitors into customers, and products into essential lifestyle statements. With this template, your brand won't just catch eyes—it'll catch trends.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity