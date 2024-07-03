Trend Report Instagram Story Template

Design details
Step into the trend wave with this Instagram story template, designed to spotlight the year's top trends through an eye-catching infographic. The background's earthy color gradient offers a calm canvas, making the central, bold data visualizations of key fashion trends stand out. It's a quick, impactful glimpse into the current style landscape.
Shape this story to showcase your insights with Linearity Curve. You have the freedom to tweak the color palette to match the season's mood or update the trend data for precise storytelling. Want to add motion? Linearity Move lets you animate the infographic, illustrating the ebb and flow of trends, captivating your audience.
This template is more than a way to share information. It's a conversation starter, a trend influencer, and a leader in the dynamic realm of fashion and design. By customizing this template, you're not just tracking trends—you're setting them.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity